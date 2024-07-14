© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Senator Rick Scott calls for hearings into Trump assassination attempt

Central Florida Public Media | By Brendan Byrne
Published July 14, 2024 at 12:21 PM EDT
A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
/
AP
A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Senator Rick Scott is calling for an “immediate” hearing by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, demanding answers from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Secret Service on the investigation into the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump. It happened at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

In a statement, Florida’s junior Republican Senator said the committee “has an oversight responsibility and an obligation to the American people to demand answers from DHS and the U.S. Secret Service on how this happened and what steps are being taken to investigate this assassination attempt and make sure it never happens again.”

Scott is asking for the hearing before August 1.

Trump was injured in the assassination attempt when a gunman shot at him during a rally. One person at the event was killed and two others wounded. Secret Service agents killed the shooter, now identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Republican Congressman Cory Mills told CNN the shooting was a “massive security breach.”

Mills, along with other Central Florida lawmakers across the aisle, are condemning the assassination attempt and political violence.

“This is not a partisan issue,” said Mills. “We need to actually hit the cooldown button right now and understand that America is better than this.”

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, his Democratic colleagues echoed that sentiment. “In our democracy, violence is never the answer,” said Democratic Congressman Darren Soto.”

Congressman Maxwell Frost said “political violence is disgusting and should be fiercely condemned.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he and First Lady Casey DeSantis are “praying for Donald Trump and his family.”

Trump said he still plans to attend and speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off Monday. His campaign said security is being increased, which was already a high security event.
Trump Rally Shooting
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
