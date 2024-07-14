Trump Rally Shooting

-
The Florida Senator is asking for answers into how the shooting happened and what’s being done to prevent future attempts.
The gunman, who was killed by Secret Service personnel, fired multiple times from an elevated position outside of the rally venue, about 150 yards from where Trump was speaking.
Former President Donald Trump says he was shot and hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear. Take a look at the aftermath of the shooting.
The FBI identified the gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa. One person at the rally was killed and two others wounded before Secret Service agents killed the shooter.