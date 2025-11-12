© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Miss the northern lights? Central Floridians ‘might’ have another chance Wednesday

Central Florida Public Media | By Brendan Byrne
Published November 12, 2025 at 1:36 PM EST
Solar activity turns the Brevard sky a pinkish color. The aurora could be spotted again Wednesday night.
Terry Oswalt
Central Florida Public Media
A solar storm is hitting our planet, bringing sightings of auroras, or the northern lights, across the United States Tuesday night, including some reports here in Central Florida.

Over the past few days, the sun has "burped" several bursts of energy known as coronal mass ejections. Once they reach Earth, they create the colorful aurora.

The solar storm brought auroras to unexpected places Tuesday night, including Kansas, Colorado, Texas and Florida in the U.S. In Europe, Hungary and the United Kingdom saw the atmospheric phenomenon.

For those that felt like they missed out, there still could be a chance to catch the light show Wednesday night.

A second wave of plasma from the sun is forecast to arrive Wednesday, according to Terry Oswalt, a physics professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“There might be another display after sunset,” on Wednesday, said Oswalt. “Go out and have a look to the north from a dark sky site with a clear horizon.”

However, he warns that auroras are notoriously difficult to predict – the ones seen Tuesday night were not expected to be seen here in Central Florida.

These solar storms bring more than just a cosmic lightshow. They can impact space-based navigation and communication satellites, along with disrupting power grids here on Earth. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported some impacts Tuesday to GPS communication and power grids.
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
