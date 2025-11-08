FAA restricts commercial space launches during government shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration is restricting commercial space launches starting Monday due to the ongoing government shutdown, which has “stressed” the nation’s air traffic control system.

Under the new restrictions, commercial launches and landings of rockets can only occur between 10 p.m and 6 a.m.

The restrictions are in response to strains on the air traffic control system during the government shutdown, according to the emergency order issued by the FAA .

Air traffic controllers are responsible for clearing airspace along a rocket’s path, preventing commercial passenger or cargo aircraft from flying in the rocket’s airspace, allowing both aircraft and spacecraft to operate safely.

“Now, with fewer air traffic controllers available, they don't have the ability to monitor that airspace in the same manner that they would typically during a regular set of operations with a full staff,” said Don Platt, the head of Florida Tech’s department of aerospace, physics and space sciences.

Platt says that if the shutdown continues, commercial space operators could face more delays – like obtaining launch licenses or clearance to use certain radio communications.

“[The FAA] just won't have the staff in order to review those or if they do, then it'll be highly delayed,” he said.

A spokesperson for commercial space operator United Launch Alliance said the company “supports the FAA’s safety mission and we will work with the range and customers to schedule our launches as soon as possible and safe.”

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment on the potential impacts.

Along with launch restrictions, the FAA is limiting passenger flights at 40 airports across the country, including Orlando International Airport, in response to the shutdown.