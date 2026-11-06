What Florida’s midterm results mean for the state’s future

Florida's Republicans survived in every statewide race in the midterm election.

But Democrats made significant gains winning several key congressional districts and breaking the long-standing Republican supermajority in the Florida House.

Plus, Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon might have become the party's newest rising star.

And Florida voters passed Amendment 3, a result that will have dramatic impacts on everyone in the state.

We turned to two journalists covering the midterms to look at what this all means for the future of Florida and opened up the phone lines to hear from listeners.

Guests:

