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The Florida Roundup

NASA’s new direction, Space Coast spies and weekly news briefing

Published March 27, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
NASA's Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) moon rocket with the Orion spacecraft slowly rolls back towards the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
/
AP
NASA's Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) moon rocket with the Orion spacecraft slowly rolls back towards the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

This special episode was hosted out of Central Florida Public Media in Orlando, by guest-host Brendan Byrne.

NASA’s new direction 

NASA is aiming to send astronauts to orbit the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

The Artemis II mission will also pave the way for a landing and eventually a lunar base.

Guests:

  • Don Platt, the director of Spaceport Education Center at Florida Tech. 
  • Adrienne Dove, Planetary Scientist and Chair of Physics at University of Central Florida. 
  • Chris Hadfield, retired Canadian astronaut. 

Space Coast spies  

Florida is famous for its beaches and theme parks, but did you know that part of the state is a hotbed for espionage?

Guest:

  • Adam Ciralsky, contributing editor for Vanity Fair. 

Weekly news briefing 

There has been a sharp rise in arrests of non-citizen migrants with no criminal record since President Donald Trump’s second term.

Many have long and productive ties to U.S. communities and families, and many face deportation back to countries they haven’t seen in several decades or since childhood.

Democrats in Florida are celebrating after flipping two Republican districts in Tuesday’s special legislative elections.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis is talking about what his next steps after his second and final term ends. He hasn’t ruled out trying for another term for president.

A musical group in Sarasota is spreading the message of sustainability with recycled instruments.

The Florida Roundup
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