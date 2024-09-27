Hurricane Helene, PolitiFact claims check, weekly briefing.

Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction as it made landfall in Dekle Beach and pushed into Georgia. The Category 4 hurricane had a massive wind field and pushed a massive storm surge into much of Florida’s gulf coast.

To begin assessing Helene’s impact, we checked in with reporters and officials across the state.

Guests:



Lynn Hatter , news director for WFSU

, news director for WFSU Megan Borowski , meteorologist for the Florida Public Radio Network (FPREN).

, meteorologist for the Florida Public Radio Network (FPREN). Stephanie Colombini , health reporter for WUSF Public Media

, health reporter for WUSF Public Media Craig Fugate , the former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and former director of the Florida Emergency Management Division (FDEM)

, the former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and former director of the Florida Emergency Management Division (FDEM) Áine Pennello, reporter and Morning Edition news anchor for WUFT

PolitiFact claims check

Would Project 2025 get rid of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)? We turned to our partner PolitiFact to check this statement made by a Florida Congressman and other recent claims.

Guest:



Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

Weekly briefing

Like much of Florida’s coasts, Clearwater residents can expect to be impacted by extreme heat, sea level rise and flooding in years to come. The city recently completed a vulnerability assessment for climate risk for the years 2040, 2070 and 2100.

Monroe County was once the only county in the state without an Emergency Operations Center. But on Monday, Florida Keys officials unveiled a new EOC that will house emergency managers, fire rescue, and other public safety officials through future storms.

In Central Florida, a growing number of college students are facing food and housing insecurity. Data on this demographic is scant, but the U.S. Department of Education survey found that at least 8% of college students experience homelessness at one point or another, resulting in lower GPAs and higher dropout rates for some.

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays is urging voters to trust elections professionals and know that their votes are secure.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing expanding critical habitat for the threatened species in Florida by more than a million acres.