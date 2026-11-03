2026 Voter Insight Panel: Florida’s direction and post-election worries

This midterm election year, Central Florida Public Media is bringing together Central Floridians from varying walks of life for a series of conversations about the issues shaping their lives and their votes. The 2026 Voter Insight Panel is a diverse group that represents different political affiliations, generations, and communities.

At the panel’s final meeting before Election Day, they were asked whether they think Florida is on the right track.

Panelists divided on Florida’s direction

Alison Yurko, a 63-year-old Winter Park attorney, is a self-described rule of law Republican. She thinks Florida is a great place to live and is encouraged by candidates stepping forward to run for office.

“I think on balance, there's some good people stepping up, so I think it's heading in the right direction,” she said.

Anna Ashie, a 40-year-old Democrat living in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, is critical of the state’s direction but hopeful. Ashie, whose political views shifted dramatically from her conservative upbringing, raised her concerns about public education, housing costs, and environmental and conservation setbacks.

“Where we stand right now in Florida is a tough place to be, and I think that because we're feeling that squeeze it has produced some good, viable candidates to hopefully right the ship,” she said.

Ashie is enthusiastic about her support for many of the democrat candidates.

“I will be so excited if we get to showcase to the rest of the country the people who have been like grassroots bootstrapping,” she said. “We are ready to show what this place could be if we have a shot at running it, whereas we haven't in the last 30 years.”

Jaydon Souza, a mobile mechanic in St. Cloud, is a registered Democrat still figuring out where he fits politically. The 21-year-old sees some common ground across party lines.

“Despite the differences between both parties, I do believe we are on somewhat of the right track,” he said. “Both of them do disagree and have a pushback towards license plate readers and certain public surveillance systems, which I think is the right step.”

After the votes are counted

The panelists all agree that voting matters.

For Ashie, what happens after those votes are counted is weighing heavily. She is concerned about whether election results will be accepted and any peaceful transfer of power.

“It's really scary to me thinking about the days after the election and what our country is going to look like when looking back at January 6,” she explained. “I feel like we've seen a glimpse of what's possible, and I'm like, holy cow, what are we heading towards?”

Souza said he shares concerns about the day after the election.