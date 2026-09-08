Central Florida judge steps down amid political donation misconduct

Ninth Circuit Judge Diana Tennis on Friday resigned from her seat while facing a possible fine and suspension for donating to political groups and candidates while on the bench.

A representative from the Ninth Circuit confirmed by email that Friday was her last day.

Tennis’s term was set to end in January. She was elected to the six-year seat in 2020, and was serving as a judge over family and domestic cases in Orange and Osceola counties.

Last year, the Judicial Qualifications Commission, a state watchdog, brought charges against Tennis for donating to political groups and candidates more than 900 times while serving, totaling $29,154.76 between 2016 and 2021.

Those donations went to Democratically-aligned groups that included the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson’s re-election campaign and then-Sen. Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Under Florida’s Code of Judicial Conduct, judges “shall not… make a contribution to a political organization or candidate” in order to avoid the appearance of bias.

Florida’s circuit judges are selected in nonpartisan elections.

In testimony before the JQC, Tennis indicated that “she did not realize that she had authorized some of them to be recurring contributions,” and also “thought the prohibition only applied to state candidates/races and that federal candidates or races weren't covered,” according to the JQC’s misconduct report.

“Judge Tennis admitted to her misconduct and has cooperated with the Commission in all respects during this inquiry,” the JQC added in its report. “She has expressed deep regret that her conduct could have eroded the public's perception of the integrity of the judiciary and judicial elections.”

Last September, Tennis and the JQC reached a proposed agreement for her punishment that would include a public reprimand. She had not been previously disciplined as a lawyer.

But in June, the Florida Supreme Court rejected that proposal, recommending that her sanction also include a fine and temporary suspension.

That would align with another recent instance of judicial misconduct for donations an order of magnitude less severe.

Last July, the JQC charged 17th Circuit Judge Stefanie Moon for similar misconduct over political donations totaling about $2,000, in addition to other violations of the judicial code.

The state Supreme Court eventually agreed to suspend Moon’s for 10 days and ordered her to pay a fine equal to the total donations she made.

The Florida governor can appoint candidates to fill mid-session judicial vacancies until the next regular election or until decided by a special election.