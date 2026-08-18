Live updates: Primary Election Day in Central Florida

Sheslie Canales Miranda was the first person to cast a vote at the downtown Orlando precinct at the Broadway United Methodist Church.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Sheslie Canales Miranda laughs just outside of the Broadway United Methodist Church polling place in Orlando just after polls opened on primary election day.



"My experience was great," she said. "The place is well-kept, the volunteers are in a cheery mood even at 7 in the morning, and I got like a round of applause for being the first one in, so that was awesome, too."

The self-described LGBTQ advocate and Puerto Rican said she voted for candidates who would "support our rights."