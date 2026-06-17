DeSantis Signs Law Enforcement Bills

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of law enforcement-related measures Tuesday, with many of them designed to increase penalties for criminals and give police and prosecutors more options to pursue them.

The bills range from making it easier for police to identify an individual as a gang member to requiring criminals deemed “career offenders” have the designation on their driver’s license.

DeSantis also used the bill signing event at the Winter Haven Police Department to warn of a state crackdown on “teen takeover” events where large groups of young people swarm public areas.

“We do not recognize any teen takeover. If you try that, you are doing that at your peril,” DeSantis said. “And if the local officials are not holding you accountable, I'll put somebody in there who will hold you accountable.”

Last week, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a statewide initiative under the Office of Statewide Prosecution focused on “teen takeover” events.

“If you organize these destructive takeovers, we will find you, we will dismantle your network, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Uthmeier said in a release.

None of the bills signed Tuesday involved teen takeover events. But they do address a variety of law enforcement requests.

“I love a redemption arc. I love rehabilitation. But when you have some of these people that are career criminals, they are going to re-offend. And so you have to keep them off the street and make them serve their entire sentence,” DeSantis said prior to signing the bills on Tuesday.

One of the bills signed Tuesday is an increase in registration requirements for individuals designated as a habitual violent felony offender, a violent career criminal, or a three-time violent felony offender (SB 1332).

Among the changes intended to make “career offender” registration similar to the sexual offender registry, those repeat offenders must annually provide the local sheriff with their address, phone number, employment, vehicles, professional licenses and immigration status. They must also report changes of address, phone numbers and employment within 48 hours.

The law, effective Oct. 1, also requires a career offender to obtain the marking of “775.261,” on their driver license or identification card. The numbers refer to the section of state statutes defining “career offenders.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said the mark will help law enforcement officers.

“The career offender is not little Johnny going to steal a candy bar at the food store,” Glass said. “The career offender is the one who's been deemed by the court that continuously keeps coming through here, and these are your violent ones.”

Another measure (HB 429) signed by DeSantis eases the criteria to determine if a person is a criminal gang member.

The bill allows someone’s spouse to identify them as a gang member, accepting online admissions of gang membership, and reducing the number of times a person must be seen in the company of gang members from four to two.

DeSantis also signed a bill (SB 156) requiring someone convicted of manslaughter against an active duty law enforcement officer to serve life in prison.

The bill is named after Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor who was shot and later died while questioning a suspect in 2021. Jurors found Othal Wallace, who resisted being detained, guilty of manslaughter, which carried a 30-year sentence.

A measure (SB 432) making it a first-degree felony to manufacture, sell or deliver xylazine outside its allowed use as animal drug products for veterinary purposes was also among the bills signed by DeSantis.

The bill also makes it a third-degree felony to sell or possess nitrous oxide, except for its approved uses at grocery stores and supermarkets.

Under another bill (SB 436) signed by DeSantis, someone with a prior conviction for “resisting an officer with violence” can see a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge upgraded to a third-degree felony.

