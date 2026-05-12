DeSantis signs ‘nearest nickel,’ marching band bills

An effort to help businesses handle the end of the penny and a trio of education bills were among nine from the 2026 regular session signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The penny bill (SB 1074) allows businesses to round up or down to the nearest nickel in cash transactions.

“With this framework, Florida is a model for how states can navigate currency changes, ensuring businesses can prosper and consumers are protected,” Florida Retail Federation President and CEO Scott Shalley said in a statement following the bill's signing.

The law takes effect immediately. It doesn’t alter the sales price, the amount of tax collected, or any surcharges, assessments or fees imposed on the sale.

The change was crafted to follow the federal government’s decision last year to cease production of the 1-cent coin.

Education bills

Among the education bills, one (HB 453) allows two years of marching band to satisfy physical education and performing arts requirements for a high school diploma. The measure also allows students with disabilities who participate in Special Olympics to satisfy the physical education requirement for a diploma.

Another measure (HB 1073) creates the District School Board Members’ Bill of Rights, which gives members the ability to publicly comment on district school board business, except for matters prohibited by law.

A third bill (HB 1201) revises educational programs concerning epilepsy and revises requirements for a student's individualized seizure action plan.