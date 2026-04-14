Commission bans smoking and vaping in Seminole County parks

The Seminole County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a ban on smoking and vaping in county parks .

Seminole joins 22 other Florida counties that have imposed the ban in their parks, following a 2022 state law giving them the option, according to Mandy Salazar, division manager for Parks and Recreation.

In Central Florida, those include Orange and Polk counties. In February, the Kissimmee City Commission also approved a ban.

Salazar told commissioners that until now staff weren't able to tell people not to smoke in the bleachers. This ordinance changes that.

"And our staff, if they see somebody doing it now," she said, "we will be able to ask them comfortably to leave the property if they would like to do that."

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine said he was happy to back the ordinance but pointed out that cigars are excluded.

"I was told," he said, "that we cannot by state statute stop people from smoking cigars at our parks, which I find strange -- I'll just use that word. But I'm excited that we can make our own parks, our great and beautiful parks, tobacco free."

The 2022 Florida law, co-sponsored in the House by former State Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County, says that counties and municipalities can restrict smoking and vaping “within the boundaries of any public beaches and public parks that they own, except that they may not further restrict the smoking of unfiltered cigars.”

Fine had added the exception for unfiltered cigars as a late amendment to his bill.

Salazar said Tobacco Free Florida approached the county about creating the ordinance, which also directs staff to post signs prohibiting smoking.

According to the text of the ordinance, it "seeks to promote clean, safe and welcoming environments ... by minimizing exposure to secondhand smoke and aerosol, and reducing litter and associated risks from tobacco and vapor-generating products."