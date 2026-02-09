Gay Days pauses popular events at Orlando theme parks

Gay Days says it has had to pause its popular events originally planned for June at Disney and other Orlando theme parks due to, among other things, the loss of key sponsorship support.

Other factors in the company’s decision include changes to its host hotel agreement and “broader challenges impacting the LGBTQIA+ events nationwide,” according to a statement from Gay Days.

Gay Days said this is “a pause, not an ending.”

In a statement, the group says, “GayDays has always been more than an event — it is community, family, and a place where so many memories are made. While this pause is painful, it also gives us the opportunity to step back, listen, and begin shaping a stronger and reimagined GayDays for the future. Thank you for your continued love, patience, and support.”

GaysDays have brought together queer people and their families and friends at the theme parks since 1991, in a show of solidarity and pride.

Participants wear red and take part in five days of celebration over a weekend in June, at activities held at theme parks, nightclubs and other local attractions that are gay-friendly.

Even though the events celebrate pride, they are open to people of all ages and orientations, including allies like parents and grandparents.

Gay Days says the program this year was expected to bring in over 150,000 people to more than 40 events.

LGBTQ events have been canceled or paused throughout Florida this year. Tampa Pride was canceled, along with Pride SWFL and St. Cloud Pride.

They also cited a number of funding and safety concerns.

The news comes as Trump administration policies have affected the LGBTQ community. Those actions include an executive order declaring only two genders, restrictions on health care for trans and nonbinary people, and a reduction in the 988 Crisis Lifeline services for LGBTQ youth.