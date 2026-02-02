Voting in Central Florida? Here are the deadlines to register to vote in municipal races

Municipal elections in several Central Florida counties are set for March and April, and voter registration deadlines are quickly approaching.

Seats in Flagler, Orange and Polk counties are up for election. While deadlines vary by county and race, Florida law generally requires voters to register or update their registration at least 29 days before Election Day.

In Flagler County, voters must register by Feb. 2. Races include seats for the Beverly Beach Town Commission, the Bunnell City Commission and the Flagler Beach City Council. The election will be held on March 3.

In Orange County, the voter registration deadline is Feb. 9 for the Maitland City Council and Oakland Town Council races, both scheduled for March. 10. For the Eatonville mayor and town council races, the registration deadline is Feb. 6.

In Polk County, voters have until Mar. 9 to register for the Bartow City Council races, with the election set for April 7. However, the State House District 51 special election will take place on March 24, with a voter registration deadline of Feb. 23.

Voter registration deadlines also apply to voters who need to update their name, address or political party affiliation.

For information on how to register, update voter information, or find a polling place, voters can contact their local Supervisor of Elections office.

