Orange County to offer TV and film incentives up to $1 million

The Orange County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a TV and film incentive program using $25 million in Tourist Development Tax funds over five years.

Commissioners heard from more than a dozen University of Central Florida film students and industry professionals who wanted the chance to stay in Orlando and work instead of fleeing to Atlanta, Texas or California.

“I built my entire career here in the City Beautiful, and like thousands of us, I want to stay here, I want to work here, I want to contribute here,” actor and filmmaker Eddy Vanegas said.

He and many others emphasized the economic benefit of incentivizing the film industry.

The $5-million-a-year incentive program -- a proposal started by former Commissioner Emily Bonilla -- was developed by a nine-member task force over the past year and a half.

It’s geared toward small to medium-size film projects, TV productions and high-end commercials. The incentives come with certain requirements, like featuring local places and hiring local film students or graduates.

Roseann Harrington, the mayor's chief of staff, led the committee. She emphasized the program's role in promoting Orange County as a destination.

“We are going to develop a little logo, if you will, for the end,” she said. “In Georgia they have the Georgia peach. And we're going to have the Orange County, Florida, orange … again, giving credit to where they filmed.”

There program has two types of incentives: Commercials and TV or film.

To qualify, a commercial must spend at least $250,000 in the county. The production could qualify for rebates of 10% with a $50,000 cap.

TV or film projects have to spend at least $400,000 in the county, but they can receive a rebate of 20% up to a million dollars.

Harrington told the commission the county would post the job for incentive program administrator on Wednesday. The administrator will manage the TDT incentives and coordinate with the Orlando Economic Partnership's film office.

The application period will open early next year. The first incentives would be approved during the second quarter.