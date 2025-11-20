Orange County chips in $1 million in additional food assistance

Disclosure: Second Harvest is a financial sponsor of Central Florida Public Media but does not influence our independent journalism.

The Orange County Commission on Tuesday approved an additional $1 million to address hunger through its contract with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

It brings the total amount of the annual contract with Second Harvest to $8.75 million.

Mayor Jerry Demings said that as the holidays approach, the money will help fund a program supplying food pantries and other feeding partners throughout the county.

"With the additional funding, Second Harvest estimates distributing nearly 870,000 additional pounds of food," he said. That will benefit an estimated 80,000 families.

Demings had called for the funding boost three weeks ago as 175,000 county residents were about to lose their federal food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the government shutdown.

SNAP funding has since been restored but the families who were affected have not recovered.

"I think it's fair to compare this situation with the pause in SNAP benefits to the recovery process after a hurricane," said Stephanie Palacios, director of advocacy and government relations for Second Harvest.

Now, she said, they're facing a "perfect storm" of challenges, still recovering from the SNAP shutdown and dealing with rising grocery prices and children who won't be fed at school during the holidays.