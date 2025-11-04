Election results: Orlando, plus cities in Lake, Volusia and Brevard counties

Tuesday was election day for several Central Florida municipalities. Here are unofficial election results from supervisors of elections in Orange, Lake, Volusia and Brevard counties.

In Orlando, City Commissioner Jim Gray lost his District 1 seat to challenger Tom Keen, a former Democratic state representative.

The District 3 race is headed to a runoff, which will be held on Dec. 9.

Suspended City Commissioner Regina Hill failed to reclaim her District 5 seat from Interim City Commissioner Shan Rose. Rose won the seat outright in a three-person race. Hill is facing a criminal trial on charges related to exploitation of an elderly person.

- Orlando District 1 Commissioner:



Manny Acosta 5.16%

Jim Gray 31.24%

Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund 9.62%

Tom Keen 53.97% - Winner



- Orlando District 3 Commissioner:

Samuel Chambers 4.76%

Roger Chapin 34.01% - Runoff

Chris Durant 18.09%

Kimberly Kiss 9.31%

Mira Tanna 33.83% - Runoff

- Orlando District 5 Commissioner:



Lawanna Gelzer 15.45%

Regina I. Hill 32.71%

Shan Rose 51.84% - Winner

Lake County had elections in five municipalities.

Clermont

- City Council Seat 2:



Bryan L. Bain - 53.82%

Tod Howard - 46.18%

Mascotte

- City Council Seat 1:



Robin Hughes - 50.66%

Barbara Krull - 49.34%

- City Council Seat 5:



Randy L. Brasher - 51.47%

Sharee Virginia Hodge - 48.53%

Tavares

- City Council Seat 4



Lou Buigas - 36.92%

Doug Keown - 63.08%

Montverde

- Town Council (Vote for two):



Allan Hartle - 23.16%

Judy Ley - 11.54%

Grant Roberts - 37.03%

Bryan Rubio - 28.27%

- Ordinance 2025-57 (Development densities): Yes 82.81%, No 17.19%



Supermajority vote required to increase development densities. Shall the town of Montverde's Charter be amended to require any ordinance amending the comprehensive plan that increases the allowable density within the municipal boundaries of Montverde be approved only by a majority-plus-one vote of hte entire membership of the Town Council?



Groveland

- City Council District 4:



Michael C. Jaycox - 68.78%

Jim O'Neil - 31.22%

- Groveland Ordinance 2025-13 (Term limits): Yes 31.22%, No 30.68%

Imposing Term Limits, Deﬁning Term, Increasing Terms of Oﬃce for Mayor/Councilmembers to Four Years. Should the Charter be amended to provide that a person may serve no more than two terms as mayor and no more than two terms as a councilmember, deﬁning term to include the time served by a person appointed or elected to ﬁll the remainder of a vacant position if the person serves more than ﬁfty percent of the term, and increasing terms of oﬃce from two years to four years?

- Groveland Ordinance 2025-14 (Forcing council reconsideration or referendum): Yes 73.97%, No 26.03%



Citizen Authority to Require Reconsideration of Certain Ordinances and Resolutions. Should the Charter be amended to provide that the registered voters of the city have the power, to require reconsideration by city council of certain adopted ordinances or resolutions within 90 days of its adoption and, if the council fails to repeal an ordinance or resolution so reconsidered, then the ordinance or resolution be approved or rejected by the registered voters at a city election?

- Groveland Ordinance 2025-15 (City manager compensation): Yes 48.80%, No 51.20%

Compensation of the City Manager. Should the Charter be amended to delete a provision that prohibits the city council from reducing the city manager’s compensation during the manager’s tenure as city manager?

- Groveland Ordinance 2025-16 (Contracting restrictions): Yes 75.11% No 24.89%

Restriction on Contracting Between Election and Investiture of Newly Elected Council Members. Should the Charter be amended to prohibit the city from approving, executing or renewing contracts, agreements, or ﬁnancial commitments during the period of time between the date of a city election and the official investiture of newly elected councilmembers except for emergency expenditures necessary for essential city services?

- Groveland Ordinance 2025-17 (Citizen involvement): Yes 75.88%, No 24.12%

Citizen Involvement. Should the Charter be amended to add a provision that describes the integral role of public engagement in the City’s governance and establishes community member engagement as an essential element of healthy civil life and a thriving local democracy?

- Groveland Ordinance 2025-18 (City Attorney): Yes 78.70%, No 21.30%

Appointment of City Attorney by City Council. Should the Charter be amended to provide that the city council appoints and removes the city attorney by a majority vote of all councilmembers, and to establish qualiﬁcations and duties of the city attorney?

- Groveland Ordinance 2025-19 (Removal of council member): Yes 82.45% No 17.55%



Enumerating Reasons and a Process that Permit Council to Declare a Councilmember’s Forfeiture of Oﬃce. Should the Charter be amended to provide that a councilmember may forfeit office for reasons listed in the charter including lacks qualiﬁcations to hold office, violates any express prohibition of the Charter, is convicted of a felony or criminal misdemeanor, or fails to attend four consecutive regular meetings without being excused by the council, such forfeiture to be declared by the remaining members of council after receipt of a written complaint and a public hearing?

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Lake Helen

- Mayor:



Vernon J. Burton - 49.34%

Roger F. Eckert - 50.66%



- City Commissioner Zone 3:



Sean Abshire - 69.05%

Lynda C. Donato - 30.95%

New Smyrna Beach

- Amendment 1 (Mayor Term): Yes 38.06%, No 61.94%



Change the mayor's term of office from 2 to 4 years to be consistent with the term lengths of zone commissioners.

- Amendment 2 (Primary Majority): Yes 35.12%, No 64.88%



Declare candidates for office the winner if they receive over 50% of votes cast in a primary election, allowing them to bypass the general election.

- Amendment 3 (City Clerk): Yes 40.45%, No 59.55%



Reclassify the city clerk -- responsible for record keeping, administering public meetings, and overseeing elections -- as a department head supervised by the city's full-time professional manager rather than a charter office supervised by its five part-time elected officials.

- Amendment 4 (City Commission Salary): Yes 25.24%, No 74.76%



Base City Commission salaries on a formula in the City Charter, ending the current practice of elected officials setting their own salaries by simple majority vote. The formula would set the mayor's salary at 75% of what the Volusia County Council chair earns, adjusting it from $28,081 to $50,545, and commissioner salaries at 75% of what the mayor earns, adjusting them from $21,060.75 to $37,909.35.

- Amendment 5 (Historic Preservation): Yes 41.98%, No 58.02%



Encourage historic preservation through incentives and voluntary programs rather than regulate it through policies and ordinances.

- Amendment 6 (Cultural Arts): Yes 51.07%, No 48.93%



Add a new section to the City Charter prioritizing the city's commitment to cultural arts.

- Amendment 7 (Charter Review): Yes 61.35%, No 38.65%



Undergo a formal City Charter review at least once every 10 years if the City Commission does not call for one sooner.

BREVARD COUNTY

Barefoot Bay Recreation District

- Authorizing the Construction of New Pickleball Courts: Yes 48.94%, No 51.06%



Shall the Barefoot Bay Recreation District Board of Trustees be authorized to expend not more than $165,000.00 to construct two new pickleball courts adjacent to the existing tennis and pickleball courts located at 625 Barefoot Blvd. within the District?

Town of Melbourne Beach

- Commissioner (Vote for up to 2):



Terry Cronin 28.81%

Bruce Larson 23.33%

Sherri Quarrie 26.65%

Steve Walters 21.21%

- Quesiton No. 1: Yes 88.93%, No 11.07%



Amend Residency Requirement and Providing for Forfeiture of Office for Malfeasance or Misfeasance. Amending the Town Charter by increasing the residency requirement for Commission members and providing for forfeiture of office of a Commission member for malfeasance or misfeasance. This amendment will increase the residency requirement for Commission members from six (6) months to twelve (12) months prior to the date of qualification for office.

- Question No. 2: Yes 77.47%, No 22.53%

Provide When Elected Commissioners Shall Assume Office and Minimum Term Limitations. Amending the Town Charter by providing an elected Commissioner shall assume office at the next regularly scheduled Commission meeting following an election and amending the time an elected official may not serve on the Commission due to term limitations from one (1) year to eleven (11) months.

- Question No. 3: Yes 86.38%, No 13.62%

Time Period for Commissioner to Serve as a Result of an Appointment Due to Vacancy. Amending the Town Charter by specifying the time period for a Commissioner to serve as a result of an appointment due to vacancy. This amendment specifies that an appointed Commissioner shall serve until the next general municipal election for which the qualifying period has not begun at the time of the vacancy.

- Question No. 4: Yes 76.65%, No 23.35%



Provide that Candidates Receiving Largest Number of Votes Elected to the Longest Terms. Amending the Town Charter by providing that the candidates for Commissioners-at-Large that receive the largest number of votes shall be declared elected for the longest terms to be filled.

- Question No. 5: Yes 52.01%, No 47.99%



Removing the Town Commission’s Authority to Appoint, Suspend, or Remove Town Clerk. Amending the Town Charter by removing the Town Commission's authority to appoint, suspend, or remove the Town Clerk.

- Question No. 6: Yes 52.26%, No 47.74%



Removing the Town Commission's Authority to Fix Salary of Town Clerk.

- Question No. 7: Yes 85.90%, No 14.10%



Provide for Vice-Mayor's Duties if Mayor is Unable or Unwilling to Perform Duties.

- Question No. 8: Yes 57.12%, No 42.88%



Clarify the Requirement for Commission to Vote to Adjourn.

- Question No. 9: Yes 83.78%, No 16.22%



Providing Town Attorney's Salary/Contract be Fixed and Approved by Commission.

- Question No. 10: Yes 90.74%, No 9.26%



Amending the Town Charter to Define Unacceptable Gift.

- Question No. 11: Yes 84.51%, No 15.49%



Replacing "He" and "His" and Including "He or She" or "His and Her".

