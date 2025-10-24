© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Early voting starts Monday for three Orlando City Council seats

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT
orlando-city-hall_catherine-welch
File photo
/
Central Florida Public Media
Orlando City Hall.

Orlando voters in Council Districts 1, 3 and 5 can begin voting in person on Monday for their representative on the City Council.

Early voting will continue through next Sunday at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, 119 W. Kaley St. in Orlando. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

There are two incumbents on the ballot, District 1 Commissioner Jim Gray and District 5 Interim Commissioner Shan Rose.

Gray faces three challengers, former Democratic State Representative Tom Keen, real estate broker Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund, and insurance agent Manny Acosta.

Rose is running against suspended City Commissioner Reginal Hill and two others. Hill is awaiting trial on five felony counts involving exploitation of an elderly constituent. Also running are nonprofit leader and child care center operator Lawanna Gelzer, and city grants manager Mira Tanna.

Districts 1, 3 and 5 are electing council members this election cycle.
City of Orlando
The candidates in District 3 are Samuel Chambers, who teaches political science at Valencia College; business leader Roger Chapin; youth sports coach Chris Durant; and attorney Kimberly Kiss.
