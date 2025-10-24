Early voting starts Monday for three Orlando City Council seats

Orlando voters in Council Districts 1, 3 and 5 can begin voting in person on Monday for their representative on the City Council.

Early voting will continue through next Sunday at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, 119 W. Kaley St. in Orlando. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

There are two incumbents on the ballot, District 1 Commissioner Jim Gray and District 5 Interim Commissioner Shan Rose .

Gray faces three challengers, former Democratic State Representative Tom Keen , real estate broker Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund , and insurance agent Manny Acosta .

Rose is running against suspended City Commissioner Reginal Hill and two others. Hill is awaiting trial on five felony counts involving exploitation of an elderly constituent. Also running are nonprofit leader and child care center operator Lawanna Gelzer , and city grants manager Mira Tanna .

City of Orlando Districts 1, 3 and 5 are electing council members this election cycle.