Orlando airport holds food drive for fed workers as shutdown enters 4th week

This is Candise Isla’s fourth government shutdown since she began as an agent of the Transportation Security Administration, 12 years ago.

But this one feels different.

“The one thing I can say about this scenario is that the public has been there for us ahead of time, more so than they have in the past,” said Isla, the vice president of the AFGE Local 556, the labor union representing North and Central Florida TSA agents.

As the federal government shutdown enters its fourth week, TSA workers, as well as staff from the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, continue to work without pay. But the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is holding a food charity for its federal workers.

The drive began over the weekend and quickly saw members of the public respond with donations.

“Non-perishable items, meals in a can, oatmeal, cereal, things of that nature,” Isla said.

The airport will also accept:

Dry milk

Pasta/macaroni

Spaghetti sauce

Peanut butter

Nutritional drinks

Toiletries

Baby supplies

Pet supplies

$10 gift cards (per card limit) from Publix, Walmart or Target.

Some travellers have even tried to give gifts directly to TSA agents, Isla said, but they cannot accept direct gifts as it is against TSA policy.

“As wonderful as it is knowing someone wants to offer us that cup of coffee, or buy us that lunch, we can't accept that,” she said.

Since the shutdown, TSA has been able to keep up with the flow of travellers, Isla said, but she knows that the number will increase come the holidays. She’s asking travelers to bear with them when there are slowdowns.

“We're going to do (the job) with the utmost respect and care that we can. And (we ask) to have a little humility. We understand that sometimes flying and traveling are not for fun. It's not always that vacation. And just to bear with us. We are here and we understand,” she said.

Last year, more than 1.9 million passengers were expected to pass through the airport during its 12-day holiday travel period, starting Nov. 22.

“We're still going to do our job, and we all know it's the holidays, so the passenger load is most likely going to go up,” Isla said.

The last day to donate is Friday. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the curb of MCO’s Terminal C Departures or the Orlando Executive Airport Administration offices, located at 365 Rickenbacker Drive.

