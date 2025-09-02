© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
It's election day in parts of western Orange County

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
Election day is underway in the special election for Senate District 15 and House District 40 in western Orange County.

Democrat RaShon Young, left, and Republican Tuan Le.
Campaign photos
Democrat RaShon Young, left, and Republican Tuan Le.

Voters in those districts can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their polling places.

The Senate District 15 race is to replace Geraldine Thompson, who died in February. Democratic State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis is running against Republican Willie Montague.

District 40 is Bracy Davis’s House seat. Her former chief of staff, RaShon Young, is the Democrat in that race against Republican Tuan Le. There's also a write-in candidate, Christopher Hall, whose name won't appear on the ballot.
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
