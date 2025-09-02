It's election day in parts of western Orange County
Election day is underway in the special election for Senate District 15 and House District 40 in western Orange County.
Voters in those districts can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their polling places.
The Senate District 15 race is to replace Geraldine Thompson, who died in February. Democratic State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis is running against Republican Willie Montague.
District 40 is Bracy Davis’s House seat. Her former chief of staff, RaShon Young, is the Democrat in that race against Republican Tuan Le. There's also a write-in candidate, Christopher Hall, whose name won't appear on the ballot.