It's election day in parts of western Orange County

Election day is underway in the special election for Senate District 15 and House District 40 in western Orange County.

Campaign photos Democrat RaShon Young, left, and Republican Tuan Le.

Voters in those districts can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their polling places.

The Senate District 15 race is to replace Geraldine Thompson, who died in February. Democratic State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis is running against Republican Willie Montague .