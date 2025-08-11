Orange County’s official sample ballot lists the wrong candidate

A sample ballot sent to nearly 90,000 voters for the Sept. 2 special election in east Orange County contained the wrong Democratic candidate in House District 40.

It listed Travaris McCurdy but should have listed Rashon Young.

He beat McCurdy by more than 10 points in the Democratic primary on June 24 and is the one running against Republican Tuan Le.

The sample ballot went to voters who haven't requested a mail-in ballot.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel announced the error in a news release and on social media.

A prepared statement from a spokeswoman says: "The Orange County Supervisor of Elections office takes full responsibility for this mistake. We have tracked the error and found it originated in our office during artwork creation for the printing process."

The office is planning to send another letter -- a Notice of Printing Error -- to all 88,972 voters who received the bad information. They should get it before early voting starts on Aug. 23.

The special election is to replace LaVon Bracy Davis, who's running in the same special election cycle to fill the state senate seat that became vacant in February, when Geraldine Thompson died.

Bracy Davis is running against Republican Willie J. Montague.

Special election dates

Aug. 21: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Aug. 23 – Aug. 31: Early voting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at these locations:



Supervisor of Elections Office,119 W. Kaley St., Orlando

West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee

Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka

Eatonville Town Hall, 307 E Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville

Sept. 2: Election Day. Voting at polling places runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

