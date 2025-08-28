© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida CFO issues 16 subpoenas to Orange County staff related to DOGE investigation

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Mario Pedersen,
Brendan Byrne
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:54 PM EDT
Governor Ron DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced Wednesday the investigation related to allegations that Orange County employees tampered with records during a state DOGE audit.
Screenshot
/
Florida Channel
Governor Ron DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced Wednesday the investigation related to allegations that Orange County employees tampered with records during a state DOGE audit.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia has issued 16 subpoenas for Orange County government employees. Ingoglia has alleged county staff changed file names to conceal spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in connection with the Florida Department of Government Efficiency’s audit of local spending.

On Thursday, Orange County confirmed its employees, including county attorney Jeff Newton, received state subpoenas demanding they produce computer files for inspection.The subpoenas specifically target materials pertaining to the county’s DEI efforts; climate initiatives; procurement; and contracts or grants.

Orange County did not release the other 15 names as some of the employees are on PTO and have not yet been notified by the state at this time.

The subpoena specifically requests documents related to six organizations which received county funding: The Black History Project, Central Florida Urban League, Zebra Youth, Caribbean Community Connections of Orlando, Orlando Youth Alliance, and the Stono Institute for Freedom, Justice and Security.

It also requests file deletion and access logs related to the documents, and any communication about the destruction of county records.

Ingoglia said the investigation began after an insider tipped his team off about changes in file names in an effort to conceal spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

He said a search failed to find emails related to the DEI-focused grants and that other information appeared to be missing. As his team asked questions, he said, county employees seemed to be reading off a script.

“I think Orange County has something to hide,” Ingoglia said Wednesday at an appearance Wednesday with Governor Ron DeSantis. “All of that is why I, as the chief financial officer, today are issuing investigative subpoenas for all documents related to these grant programs,” he added.

On Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the county cooperated fully with the DOGE audit and that “the state has offered no evidence to support its allegation that we were hiding information or acting without integrity.”

Central Florida Public Media’s Joe Byrnes contributed to this report.
Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida NewsOrange County
Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
See stories by Joe Mario Pedersen
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details