Seminole County increases utilities tax to 10%, gas tax by 5 cents a gallon

The Seminole County Commission approved two tax increases Tuesday, adding to the cost of a gallon of gasoline and services providing electricity, water, natural gas and propane.

The commission voted 4-1, with Commissioner Bob Dallari in opposition, to add five cents to its local share of the gas tax. That'll increase the county's share of the gas tax to 15 cents a gallon and bring the total tax -- federal, state and local -- for people gassing up Seminole County to 61.6 cents.

That's on par with Volusia, Osceola, Polk and Marion counties. But other Central Florida counties haven't added that additional 5 cents.

This part of the local option gas tax will go to build or resurface roads and operate public transit. The estimated annual revenues of $8.8 million will be split between Seminole County and its municipalities.

Commissioner Amy Lockhart said those costs have been coming from the general fund instead of this funding source specifically provided by the state.

"And so what that means is that other people ... property owners have been supplementing and footing the bill for transportation costs that they may not otherwise have to pay," Lockhart said.

The County Commission also voted to raise the tax on public services, including electricity and natural gas, from 4% to 10% in unincorporated parts of the county. But most of the cities are already taxing by that amount.

The commission is also considering a 10% increase in the countywide property tax rate, largely tied to the Sheriff's Office budget.

The countywide millage rate would increase from 4.8751 -- or $4.87 for every $1,000 of taxable value -- to 5.3751. It's the first increase in more than 15 years.

Commissioners emphasized that their own budget is increasing by only 1.3% next fiscal year. They said the need to increase property taxes comes as they have spent down their reserves and the county's constitutional officers -- especially the Sheriff's Office -- have significant budget increases.

Commissioner Andria Herr said the county "solved for the minimum that we needed" and is funding those needs through the appropriate sources.

"Doing all three at once is the best way to make sure that property owners don't bear the entire burden of the need," she said.

A final vote on the county budget and property tax is planned for Sept. 23.