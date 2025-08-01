Orlando gets a DOGE letter, too

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he'll cooperate with a demand for information from the governor's Department of Government Efficiency.

In a prepared statement, Dyer said he'll show how Orlando "operates efficiently and in a financially - responsible manner."

In receiving the letter dated July 30, Orlando joins Orange County and several other cities and counties, including Broward and Manatee counties, Gainesville and Jacksonville.

Florida's DOGE letter to Orlando demands information and staff cooperation and says its crew will visit City Hall on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.

The letter is signed by staff from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, a former state senator newly appointed to the post by DeSantis.

They acknowledge Orlando's property tax rate has not gone up in recent years. But they say there’s a growing burden on property owners as rising property values have “pushed budgeted annual property tax collections up by over $120 million between 2020 and 2025.”

The letter demands wide-ranging information, including data on diversity, equity and inclusion; homeless services; and programs to address climate change, which it labels as "Green New Deal."

It specifically asks for documents on "all homeless, affordable housing, and workforce housing projects undertaken as part of the Accelerate Orlando initiative."