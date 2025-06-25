Bracy Davis, Young win special Democratic primary election in Orange County

The votes are in for Democratic primaries for two special elections to the Florida Legislature. RaShon Young and LaVon Bracy Davis will now run for seats in the House and Senate

Both Senate District 15 and House District 40 in northwest Orange County became vacant following the death of Senator Geraldine Thompson. She served both in the House and the Senate in the Florida Legislature for 19 years.

Now, State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis, who stepped down to run for the seat left vacant by Thompson's death, will run against Republican Willie Montague in September during the general election for Senate District 15.

The district covers western Orange County in areas like Eatonville and Apopka.

Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, shared her confidence that Bracy Davis will win in the heavily Democratic district in the special election September 2. “As Senator Geraldine Thompson’s hand-picked successor, I know she’ll work every day to honor the late senator’s legacy, Berman said in a statement.

Bracy Davis had 42.96% of the votes against her three opponents including her brother, former State Senator Randolph Bracy, former U.S. Congressman Alan Grayson and attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith.

RaShon Young, Bracy Davis’s former Aide, won the Democratic primary against his opponent by 55.43% to replace Bracy Davis’s vacant seat in House District 40. In District 40, there are 46,991 registered Democrats and 18,459 registered Republicans.

For this race, Orange County’s voter turnout was 10.26% out of the 126,588 registered voters.