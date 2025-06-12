Early heat in Central Florida sparked more heat-illness emergency calls

Summer in Central Florida is off to a hot start earlier than usual, cooking up higher-than-average emergency heat-related calls in the area, too.

Data compiled by Central Florida Public Media shows that most Central Florida counties saw a drastic increase in heat-related illness calls, which include things like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, during the months of April and May. The call frequencies across the counties are on the rise compared to last year, and counties have seen a steady increase in calls over the last five years.

Orange County saw one of the biggest jumps in calls from 42 in April and May of 2024 to 75 during the same period this year. The county has seen a fairly steady increase in calls during April and May, dating back to 2020, where the total was 25.

Joe Mario Pedersen Caption: Above is data from Central Florida counties’ emergency services. Incidents represent April and May totals from each year. Heat-related incidents were defined as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Osceola County was the only county not to experience an increase in heat-related incidents in 2025. Marion County did not have 2020 data, and *Volusia County did not have data from beyond 2023.

Seminole County saw the biggest jump with its April and May 2024 total of eight, tripling to 24 this year. Brevard and Lake saw heat incidents more than double from 2024 to 2025.

Experts say hotter temperatures coming earlier in the year are a contributing factor to the increase in incidents. According to the National Weather Service, Orlando’s average temperatures for April were 2.7 degrees hotter than normal, and May were 3.3 degrees hotter than normal.

“We had a stretch of early-season heat. Our averages in early April are 81 to 82 degrees. We were nearly 10 degrees above normal to start off,” said Will Ulrick, the NWS Melbourne warning coordination meteorologist.

The early jumps in heat-related calls are concerning for health experts, who have been warned that 2025 is forecast to be another record-breaking year.

“Long-term trends do suggest that temperatures are favored to be above normal once again this summer,” UIrich said.

Why is it so hot?

According to the NWS, one reason why Florida has been seeing hotter-than-average temperatures multiple years running comes from the bodies of water surrounding the peninsula.

Globally, the two warmest years in the modern record were 2023 and 2024 , and it's possible 2025 will rank among the warmest observed too. Global temperature records began in 1850, according to the NWS.

NOAA Warmer-than-normal temperatures are favored across the entire U.S. this summer. The dry soil conditions in place, along with a strong trend in temperatures (towards warmer values) combined with the North American Multi-Model Ensemble data that supports this warmth, have led forecasters to have an increased confidence in the temperature forecast for June, July, and August.



The peak of summer temperatures usually occurs sometime around July and August, and both had record warm averages in Florida during 2023 and 2024, NWS data shows. With those hotter months on the horizon, health experts are growing concerned that the number of heat-related incidents will grow even more.

“It’s like we were preheating the oven this year, I think that preheat happened a month ago, and it's hot,” said Dr. Ariel Mejia, a professor of medicine at the University of Central Florida. “My concern is that we're going to see an increase in these heat-related illnesses. But what is better than to treat? To prevent.”

What is a heat stroke?

Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heat stroke can happen when the body can’t control its temperature. Body temperature will rapidly rise, and the body is unable to produce sweat to cool down.

“The person essentially starts cooking,” Mejia said.

Heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death.

Symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, hot or dry skin, fever, and seizures.

What is heat exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to a large loss of water and salt through excess sweating, according to the CDC.

“Then they're going to end up tired, weak, with cold, clammy skin, that's one of the markers and a thready pulse,” Mejia said.

Symptoms include headaches, nausea, dizziness, thirst, irritability, weakness, and elevated body temperature.

Who’s vulnerable?

Anyone can be affected by heat stroke or heat exhaustion by working too hard on hot days without water or breaks in the shade. But Mejia said that children as well as older adults in their 70s are particularly susceptible to heat illnesses.

“And everyone in the middle who cannot communicate, cannot take care of themselves, because they might not be able to ask for water,” he said.

What can I do?

If you suspect that someone is suffering from a heat-related illness, the CDC advises bringing them to a shaded environment, removing unnecessary clothing, cooling them, encouraging frequent sips of water, and calling 911.

To prevent heat illness, Mejia advises those working or playing outside to take frequent water breaks in the shade.

“Also, it might look ridiculous, but walk around with an umbrella. You're going to be blocking most of the UV rays and the heat that way. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said.