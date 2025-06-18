Kissimmee moves closer to reinstating civilian police oversight board

In the wake of public scandal, misconduct and resignations, Kissimmee will push forward with the revival of its civilian police oversight board.

City commissioners unanimously pushed through the first reading of an ordinance that would revive the oversight board, but its function and makeup will look different now, thanks to a Florida law that led to the board’s initial dissolution last year.

Community members have especially called for transparency and accountability from the police department after a series of detrimental conduct within the last year.

Where the public stands

In late October, Police Chief Betty Holland resigned . Just four days later, a grand jury report from former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain said the department fostered a “culture of silence” that covered up police misconduct. The letter identified other cases of policy violations that went unreported.

And in late May, Orange County wrapped up its investigation into a 2023 excessive force case. The officer involved pleaded guilty to his charges a month prior.

Members of the crowd who spoke during public comment Tuesday were evenly split on the proposed ordinance that would reinstate the oversight board. That’s because just two people with differing opinions spoke – both of which are voices frequently heard at city council meetings: Claudia Zuco and Jeremy Fetzer.

Luis-Alfredo Garcia / Central Florida Public Media Claudia Zuco speaks during public comment at Tuesday evening's city commission meeting. "It's you who are tasked with that — not us," Zuco said to commissioners regarding the potential oversight board.

Fifty-seven-year-old Zuco said given recent state statute on citizen oversight boards, bringing back the board would not benefit the public or bolster residents’ relationship with police. She called on commissioners for further action.

“It galls me that we’re engaging in this farce – this pretense – that this board is going to have any power,” she said. “If you really want police oversight, it’s you [commissioners] who are tasked with that.”

In accordance with state law, civilian police oversight boards cannot investigate complaints of misconduct by law enforcement officers. These bodies can instead review and recommend action on police policy and procedure.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 601 , which changed how these boards work, June 2024, and municipalities across the state subsequently dissolved their boards in response. Supporters of the bill see it as a way to keep investigations into officers nonpartisan and free from public meddling.

Fetzer, the other speaker on the matter at the meeting, said the city made a move in the right direction given the hand it was dealt.

“If you have an issue with this, I would go to Tallahassee and lobby your state legislatures,” he said.

An associate of Mayor Jackie Espinosa, he praised the board’s actions.

He lives in St. Cloud but owns a business in Kissimmee, and his perspective reflected his role as a political activist and political committee chair . In fact, he was heavily involved in Kissimmee’s most recent mayoral race with allegations of fraud against one candidate .

The path ahead

According to state law, oversight boards must now be established by police chiefs and county sheriffs. Board members are also chosen by the department heads, and one member is required to be a retired law enforcement officer.

Police Chief Charles Broadway, who was sworn in April 1, 2025, said the presence of a former officer can help direct residents who do not have as much experience with the department and system.

Broadway was brought in from Clermont, where he served as chief since 2012. The city brought him in to build on ongoing reform efforts and to reshape its relationship with residents. Under his tenure, Clermont’s police department established a mobile crisis response service that pairs police officers with mental health professionals.

Broadway said the board will work as a stepping stone to rebuilding trust among police and residents.

“At the end of the day, we all want safe streets and safe communities, so why not work together to collectively and collaboratively reach that goal?” he said.

A new assistant chief of police and four officers were sworn in at the start of the meeting. An audience of more than 20 in-uniform officers celebrated their peers in the city commission chambers. Broadway said he is excited for what the future holds. “It’s great just to see some new energy.”

But only three, one being Broadway, stayed while commissioners read the ordinance and members of the public gave feedback. The final police-related proclamation to start the meeting and the ordinance’s reading were just 10 minutes apart, although officers had no obligation to stay and listen.

A second reading will be held at a city commission meeting July 1 in which commissioners are expected to pass the ordinance.