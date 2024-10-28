Kissimmee police chief resigns after grand jury questions her truthfulness

Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland has resigned after a grand jury investigation questioned her truthfulness in connection with a use-of-force investigation.

Holland had served as chief since April of last year. She submitted the letter of resignation on Sunday. She was placed on administrative leave until Nov. 9.

On Monday, Kissimmee City Manager Mike Steigerwald also announced the resignation of Deputy Chief Camille Alicea.

Steigerwald named Orange County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Robert Anzueto as the interim chief for the department, which has more than 250 employees. Anzeuto will lead a response to the grand jury's findings within the department.

“We fully support the dedicated officers who serve our community with integrity,” Steigerwald said in a prepared statement. “However, for those who do not meet our high standards, we will ensure a thorough, independent review of all allegations is performed and will make the necessary changes within the department to maintain trust.”

On Oct. 21, a letter from the State Attorney's Office listed Holland among 11 officers whose honesty or conduct was called into question by the grand jury investigating a violent arrest that occurred on April 22, 2023.

Former Officer Andrew Baseggio was indicted on Aug. 1 on felony battery, witness tampering and other counts in connection with the arrest of Sean Kastner. Baseggio has pleaded not guilty.

In the Oct. 21 letter, Chief Assistant State Attorney M. Ryan Williams wrote: “The investigation began due to Officer Andrew Baseggio’s use of force … but, as additional evidence came to light, expanded its focus into system issues within the Department.”

The letter details the issues with all 11 officers. In Holland’s case, her voluntary sworn interview was inconsistent with testimony from one of her lieutenants.