Law enforcement in Central Florida prepare for Bike Week and Spring Break

Bike Week and Spring Break are coming to Central Florida and local law enforcement officials are preparing for an influx of visitors.

The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety says residents and guests can expect increased visitor activity between Feb. 27 and March 8 for Bike Week, and then through the end of the month for Spring Break.

The department says it will be increasing staffing and patrols starting Feb. 28.

It's urging drivers and motorcyclists to slow down, look twice at intersections, check blind spots, especially when changing lanes, and allow additional space when driving near motorcycles and pedestrians on the A1A and throughout residential and commercial areas.

Motorcyclists are reminded to follow all traffic laws, and to be aware of cars and pedestrians.

During Spring Break, the department has some extra tips: motorists should reduce their speed, remain vigilant and yield to pedestrians as increased pedestrian traffic is expected near beach walkovers, intersections, and commercial areas. Parking lots may also be full near commercial properties and beaches.

The police department says residents should expect heavier traffic during peak afternoon and evening travel times and allow extra time to arrive at their destination.

In a recorded message on Twitter and Facebook, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said there will be “zero breaks” for criminal conduct during Spring Break.

“There will be no breaks, there will be no warnings. Students who want to come here and have a great time. You’re welcome," Chitwood said. “And for students who want to come here and create havoc, create crimes of theft, create crimes of assault, we have no tolerance for you.”

Chitwood urged parents to know their student’s plans for Spring Break, including where they will be and where they are staying.

Bike Week organizers say the event can draw up to 500,000 people, while the Lodging & Hospitality Association of Volusia County says at least 15,000 college kids choose Daytona Beach for Spring Break.

For more information on traffic and public safety over the next few weeks, and for crime alerts, follow @dbsdps and @volusiasheriff.