House Bill 743: Florida lawmakers are ramping up social media protections for minors

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:16 PM EDT
A photo taken over the shoulder of a person who is looking at social media on their smart phone
Anna Jones
/
WFSU Public Media
A photo taken over the shoulder of a person who is looking at social media on their smart phone. (Anna Jones/WFSU)

Salzman’s bill grants parents of 15- and 16-year-olds, access to their child’s social media messages.

A measure, titled "Social Media Use by Minors," is moving forward this year and it would force teens to give up access to their personal messages on social media.

The bill sponsor is Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Escambia. Her proposal, which she introduced on Wednesday to an Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee, adds to last year’s law (HB 3), that prohibits children under the age of 14 from having certain social media accounts.

The law, which has faced several legal challenges, allows 14- and 15-year-olds to be on social media but with parental consent.

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Tech experts are calling Florida’s new social media restriction law a dud. The measure was passed to keep minors off apps like TikTok and Snapchat to protect their mental health. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer/AP
/
AP
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Rep. Salzman wants to take parental oversight a step further.

“My reason for doing this bill is to protect kids in cases of trafficking or other instances where they’re being groomed on social media," Salzman said on Wednesday.

Salzman’s bill (HB 743) requires social media companies to give parents of 15- and 16-year-olds, access to their child’s social media messages or “DMs.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, debates the parental consent abortion bill during session, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
Steve Cannon/AP
/
FR127919 AP
FILE—Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, debates the parental consent abortion bill during session, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

On Wednesday, Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, spoke in favor of the bill. She gave a few examples of apps she’s seen minors become victims of online harassment.

"I understand the intention of parental access and the concerns of disappearing messages," said Eskamani.

Rep. Eskamani thinks parents should be aware of apps like Snapchat, where she says messages are designed to disappear after a certain time.

“I know the bill doesn’t list the bills what companies will be impacted but I can assume the companies that have type of tools is typically Snapchat, and even Instagram has the feature for it," she added.

If passed, social media companies will have to "terminate accounts of users under 14" and disable features that delete messages after viewing them so parents can always have access and in certain cases, law enforcement, if a criminal investigation requires it.
Government & Politics 2025 Florida Legislature
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

