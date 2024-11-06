Mike Haridopolos wins Florida’s 8th Congressional District, replacing Bill Posey

After a nearly-12-year political hiatus, Republican Mike Haridopolos decisively won his bid to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, receiving more than 60% of the vote for Florida’s 8th Congressional District.

Posey served the role for 16 years before retiring and seeking Haridopolos to take his place.

After the AP declared the race in his favor, Haridopolos took the stage in front of at least 500 excited supporters to the tune of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” like he did in his August Primary win.

Haridopolos ran on what his campaign called an “America-first” agenda, that he said would protect American interests, strengthen the economy, and level the playing field.

Haridopolos says illegal immigration is at the top of his list of things to tackle in Congress.

“It’s just the fairness of it all. There are millions of people around the world who are playing by the rules. They want to come to this country and contribute, and these folks are literally cutting in line. That's not fair,” he said.

The watch party was kicked off by Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina, and a series of presenters opened up with a prayer, the pledge of allegiance, and the national anthem. In the prayer, the group asked for full control of Congress, the Senate, and the presidency, hoping that former President Donald Trump would win the race.

Others present included Bill Posey, Richard "Mike" Hammer for Palm Bay City Council, and Matt Susin, for the Brevard County School Board. Also, as he was there in spirit, the watch party had a life-size cutout of former President Donald Trump for a picture spot.

Other priorities for Haridopolos include reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil, protecting Brevard’s Indian River Lagoon, and expanding the space program, as well as sending more aid to Israel in the Middle East.

“People want to see the United States move forward in a way that is more, let's say, complete, as opposed to this more socialistic model that some of the Democrats are moving towards. And I think that's why we won an overwhelming victory,” he said.

Haridopolos said he hopes to work with Trump, but if Kamala wins he said he trusts his track record of always working well with people of both sides of the aisle.

Haridopolos received endorsements from Brevard County Republicans, like Randy Fine and Sheriff Wayne Ivey, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump, and AIPAC.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.