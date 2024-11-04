17-year-old downtown Orlando shooter to be charged as an adult

The 17-year-old suspect in a Downtown Orlando mass shooting that left two people dead and eight injured will be tried as an adult, State Attorney Andrew Bain announced Monday morning.

Jaylen Dwayne Edgar faces two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm charges. Edgar is accused of firing a gun into crowds in downtown Orlando who were celebrating Halloween. Bain said he plans to present the evidence to a grand jury and potentially upgrade the charges to first-degree murder. He added that more charges are forthcoming.

“I have personally reviewed and looked at all the records and videos in the case, and there’s no question that this individual should be charged as an adult,” he said.

The two people killed in the shooting were identified as Tyrek Hill, 25, and Timothy Schmidt Jr., 19. Schmidt was a student at the University of Central Florida and Hill worked for a towing company.

The gun involved was recovered by investigators, but no motive has been named. Bain said the investigation is ongoing.

The Orlando Police Department estimated 75,000 people were present downtown during the time of the shooting. Bain requested any individual with photos or videos from the night that could help with the case to call the police department's non-emergency number at 321-235-5300.

“It’s a blatant execution in the middle of our streets, and we can’t have that in our community,” he said.

Edgar’s charge of grand theft from a previous case will also be filed in an adult circuit court.