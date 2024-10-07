Pulse memorial discussions continue

Discussions about a future memorial honoring the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy continue to advance, with the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee slated to meet for the third time this Monday and Tuesday at City Hall.

The City of Orlando convened the committee earlier this summer, soliciting survivors of the mass shooting and family members of victims; first responders and other community members. By the end of this year, the committee’s 18 members aim to make a recommendation to Council for a conceptual design of a permanent memorial that would honor Pulse victims.

At Monday’s meeting, committee members are slated to receive a presentation from city staff about the existing Pulse nightclub site, and hear responses to questions members previously posed about site considerations for a future memorial.

Meanwhile, Orange County commissioners recently voted to sell off land near the nightclub that was originally supposed to become a future museum. The now-dissolved onePulse Foundation previously acquired that land, per an agreement with the county to use Tourist Development Tax (TDT) funds.

The county now intends to sell off the nearly two acres of land on W. Kaley Street near Pulse as surplus, with all proceeds from the sale to return to Orange County’s TDT account. The land is currently appraised at roughly $4 million.

Monday’s meeting from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at City Hall will also be livestreamed, and will be available for English and Spanish speakers to participate in. The meeting is slated to continue Tuesday at the same time.