Orange County commissioners place rural boundary amendment on the November ballot.

Orange County’s Board of Commissioners meeting was packed Tuesday afternoon. Some of them wanted to preserve the county’s rural land. Others wanted to see the land develop into urban housing. Nearly all of them wanted the choice to go to the November ballot.

Orange County Commissioners unanimously passed a vote on Tuesday afternoon that would give them the authority to approve more urban development on the rural boundary or remove property. A majority vote plus one would be necessary to act.

The proposed county charter amendment came in response to the City of Orlando’s move earlier this year when it annexed a large part of the land in southeast Orange County. The land included the Stanton Energy Plant and a portion of Tavistock’s Sunbridge Development.

A large turnout

Tuesday’s proposed amendment drew in 84 residents who arrived for public comment.

“Folks, please hear the voice of the people who support the rural boundary,” said Robert Banks, a self-described long-time resident of east Orange County. “Our water comes from underneath that Earth as a Florida aquifer. We can't keep paving over the land. For the sake of big development. It's unnecessary. It's not fair to the people.”

Many speakers agreed with Banks, with some of them pointing to urban sprawl affecting 2050 conservation goals.

“Developers, lobbyists, and even some elected officials are still pushing for irresponsible growth into our rural areas,” said Dana Hutchinson, a resident of east Orange County. “We’re not fooled by promises of parks and education centers. These things do not mitigate the damage done by this unchecked urban sprawl. Nor are they worth higher taxes and insurance rates.”

Some speakers were in favor of the development of the rural boundaries and how they may be used for organized urban development as well as a transit system, said Orange County resident Gerald Leola.

“That's something that we can build with the creation of rural boundary,” he said. “Allowing us to continue to build where it's needed the most. It will no longer be a conscious choice for people to take transit. If we build up the urban core, it will be the most convenient one.”

Drawing lines in the sand

The rural boundary amendment provoked a response from surrounding city and town leaders. Last week, mayors of the cities of Apopka, Belle Isle, Eatonville, Edgewood, Oakland, Orlando, and Windermere, signed a letter in opposition to Orange County’s proposals. City attorneys from Ocoee, Maitland, and Winter Garden also signed the letter.

City leaders expressed concern that the charter amendment would infringe on “home right” provisions which allow cities and counties to enact ordinances without state involvement.

According to the letter:

“Without considering the needs, opportunities, and controls within our towns and cities 1) will exacerbate rather than mitigate exurban and suburban sprawl and 2) adversely impact intracity efforts. Driving growth away from the Central Florida urban core and impacting the efforts of each of our municipalities would ultimately undermine statewide conservation goals and further aggravate the serious undersupply of housing and other needs in our region.”

Mayor Jerry Demings addressed the division caused by the ballot measure and said he didn’t see it as an “us vs them” issue.

“Though it may appear that way. We are elected to not only represent the individuals in unincorporated Orange County but represent those in the cities as well,” he said. “It is unfortunate that the city of Orlando has pushed the envelope and put us in the position we are in today.”

Commissioners discussed a separate proposed amendment that would allow them to approve voluntary annexations with the county’s rural areas. The amendment’s language is still being workshopped. Commissioners will vote on whether or not voters will see it on the ballot at a future meeting.

