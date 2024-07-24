The public is invited to Orlando’s first Pulse memorial committee meeting

The public is invited Wednesday to the first committee meeting that will discuss the conceptual design for a permanent memorial for the 49 lives lost at the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The recently established Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee consists of families, survivors, and other community stakeholders. The Orlando City Council tasked the committee with finalizing a design concept by the end of this year.

The meeting, as well as future meetings, will be available for the public to participate in their preferred language of Spanish or English.

After the shooting, the OnePULSE Foundation was founded to create a permanent memorial. However,after years of misdirection and no progress, the city bought the land and began spearheading memorial efforts

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m. in the hourglass room of the KIA Center, and is also streaming online.

On Thursday, a second meeting begins at 4:00 p.m., and a community open house is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

More information can be found at the committee’s website PulseOrlando.org.