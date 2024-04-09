© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando gets set for May 21 special election

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published April 9, 2024 at 10:36 AM EDT
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer



Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer on Monday led a City Council meeting lasting less than two minutes to set up a special election to temporarily fill the District 5 seat following Commissioner Regina Hill's suspension.

Orlando officially scheduled a non-partisan special election in District 5 for May 21.

Mayor Buddy Dyer issued an order setting the date.

In a meeting Monday lasting less than two minutes, the City Council approved a contract with the supervisor of elections and an April 16 window for candidates to qualify.

The special election is expected to cost $32,000.

It was called to temporarily fill the seat of City Commissioner Regina Hill. She was suspended April 1 after being charged with exploiting an 96-year-old constituent.

Early voting begins May 13, and a run-off, if required, will be held on June 18.

A few candidates have announced their intention to run, including former State Representative Travaris McCurdy and nonprofit leader Shaniqua “Shan” Rose. She ran against Hill in the last election.

Miles Mulrain Jr., founder of the nonprofit Let Your Voice Be Heard, has also confirmed his plans to run.

Community activist Lawanna Gelzer and tax professional Cameron Hope have also been reported as possible candidates.

The candidates must be residents of District 5. They'll have to pay a qualifying fee of about $2,300 or collect 627 signatures.
Government & Politics Orange CountyCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
