Regina Hill Arrested; Identifying Elder Abuse; DeSantis Signs Anti-Squatter Law; Mister Rogers' Rollins Legacy

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill Arrested

Long time community leader Regina Hill is facing charges for elderly abuse and fraud. The Orlando District 5 Commissioner was arrested earlier today. WMFE Assistant News Director Brendan Byrne joins Engage to share information revealed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and what’s next in the investigation.

Identifying and Confronting Elder Abuse

The AARP focuses on preventing elderly fraud and exploitation. Karen Murillo is a former prosecutor with the Florida Attorney’s General office and is now an Advocacy Manager with the state’s AARP. She joins Engage to discuss warning signs and resources available to help people of any age. AARP’s Fraud Watch Network Helpline is a free service staffed by trained specialists. It is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m at 1-877-908-3360.

Florida's Anti-Squatting Law Helps Property Owners

Governor DeSantis was in Orlando yesterday to sign into law policies that would make it easier to remove squatters from properties they are occupying. The new law allows property owners to call law enforcement to remove people illegally occupying homes and businesses, and it codifies criminal charges for people accused of squatting. Winter Park real estate attorney Rachel Alvarez joins Engage along with Florida property owner Gerremy Akons to talk about the impact of unauthorized residents.

Unintended Consequences of HB 621 Anti-Squatter Law

The anti-squatting law may have unintended consequences. Cynthia Laurent is a housing justice campaigner with Florida Rising. The state-wide non-profit that advocates for affordable housing and community equality is holding a neutral position on the signing of the law. Laurent joins Engage to articulate concerns about this bill that lawmakers may not have anticipated.

The Legacy of Mister Rogers and Rollins College

Central Florida communities are hosting a week-long celebration of kindness inspired by America’s favorite children’s show pioneer at his alma mater, Rollins College. Buena Vista Events and Management is producing five days of events that commemorate Fred and Joanne Rogers’ contributions to children and, more broadly, to kindness and civility. “Mister Rogers Week of Kindness” will feature music, roundtable discussions and Q and A’s with former cast members, faculty, clergy and friends of Fred and Joanne. John Sinclair is a professor of music at Rollins and a close friend of the Rogers. He joins Engage to talk about the legacy of Mister Rogers on the Rollins Campus. We also speak to actor David Newell, mailman Speedy McFeely on Mister Rogers Neighborhood, who is making several appearances during the week.