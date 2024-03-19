© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Trump wins big in Florida primary as Winter Park elects new mayor

Central Florida Public Media | By Brendan Byrne,
Joe ByrnesJoe Mario Pedersen
Published March 19, 2024 at 10:47 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump pauses to speak after voting in the Florida primary election in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Republicans overwhelmingly voted for former President Donald Trump as the GOP nominee Tuesday in the state's Presidential Preference Primary.

Trump received nearly 81% of the vote statewide. He had already secured his party’s nomination. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was second at 13.9% percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 3.6% percent. Both had already dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot.

Loading...

Democrats didn't hold a primary Tuesday since the party submitted only President Joe Biden’s name for the ballot.

Despite Trump's nomination, thousands of Republicans took to the polls, including Ocala Trump Voter Jeannine Ordway.

"Even though it's quote-unquote locked up, it's just an act of my will to say I stand for something strong and I want my country back," said Ordway. "And that's why I'm here."

But Cheryl Lindstrom, another Republican in Ocala, said she voted for a different candidate in what was "possibly a protest vote," but Lindstrom said she didn't want to talk about it.

"Mainly because no one's going to change anybody's mind. Regardless of whatever facts or information you might have, people are just not going to budge."

In Orange County, eight municipalities held local elections. Winter Park Commissioner Sheila DeCiccio is the city’s new mayor, receiving 71% of the vote.

Winter Park's development was top of mind for the voters in municipal races, including Daniel Wise who has lived in the area for 32 years.

"In a town like ours, it's a balancing act, trying to figure out what's going to preserve quality of life, and still be environmentally good and provide places for people to live that are close to where they might want to work or where the transportation is."

Alfredo Raton, a Winter Park resident of two years, wants to see improvements to Winter Park’s infrastructure, which motivated his trip to the precinct Tuesday morning.

"They apparently have a power grid problem here because whenever we've had some even mild storms, they've had outages. They need to do something with some of the flooding. I don't know if that's really being addressed."

Maitland voters supported a $14 million bond to improve the city’s library with nearly 62% of voters in favor of the measure.

Apopka, Eatonville, Oakland, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Edgewood also held elections.

According to unofficial results posted Tuesday night from Orange County's Supervisor of Elections, turnout in the county was 18.6%.
Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida NewsVote 2024
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program.

Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
