Florida Primary Day; Orange County Supervisor of Elections; March Madness; Bracket Pool Legalities; Plogging For Pints Comes To Orlando

Florida Primary Voting

Florida’s presidential primary is today, but it’s not the only race on the ballot in some areas like Orange County. WMFE reporter Joe Mario Pedersen joins Engage to share what he learned from voters at polling places in Winter Park.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Glen Gilzean as Orange County Supervisor of Elections to fill the rest of Bill Cowles term. Gilzean is administrator of the DeSantis appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. It is the former Reedy Creek Improvement District that governed Disney. Gilzean joins Engage ahead of his first election as Supervisor.

Florida March Madness

This year’s March Madness brackets are set and games start this week. Matt Murschel covers college basketball and UCF for the Orlando Sentinel. He joins Engage to break down Florida’s presence in the NCAA Tournament and the N.I.T.

Bracket Pools and the Law

This is the time of year when bracket pools begin circulating around the office. Attorney David Haas discusses whether those pools are legal and updates us on the legal battle over online sports betting in Florida.

Orlando Goes Plogging for Pints

This Saturday, the City of Orlando will host Plogging for Pints. It is an effort to bring the community together for some physical exercise coupled with neighborhood beautification. Madison Szathmary, a coordinator with Keep Orlando Beautiful, shares the impact events like this make on the city. Sara Phillips, founder of the Florida Fabric Collective, is a partner of the event. She talks about her goals of turning fashion into a force for good and recycling clothing.