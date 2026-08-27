SPOTLIGHT: Orlando Out Fest celebration of LGBTQ artists returns for third year

The 3rd annual Orlando Out Fest runs September 10 -13, after an opening night party on Sept. 9. It’s a weekend-long performing arts and film festival featuring local LGBTQ+ stories, artists and history.

Out Fest is an Orlando theatrical community affair. It is produced by the Orlando Fringe and curated by George Wallace, CEO of the LGBT+ Center Orlando. Shows take to the stages of the Center, the Renaissance Theatre, and the Starlight Room at Savoy.

In a conversation at the Fringe’s new Virginia Drive offices, Wallace and Orlando Fringe Artistic Director Tempestt Halstead talked about the importance of the collaborative process and the timeliness of providing a platform for Orlando’s queer artists.

“Now more than ever, the LGBTQIA community needs visibility and being out loud and proud, and having as much support as humanly possible, and that's what Orlando Fringe is about, is giving support,” said Halstead.

Nicole Darden Creston / Central Florida Public Media A photo featuring information about the Doug Ba'aser Comedic Actors Memorial Fund scholarship being moved into the Orlando Fringe's new offices. Some of the proceeds from Out Fest support this scholarship.

In fact, the first year of Out Fest was produced solely by the Fringe. The organization passed the baton to the Center for the festival’s second year, as the Fringe worked through logistical challenges related to management changes and the closing of its ArtSpace venue downtown. This year, it’s a partnership.

“I was really excited when Fringe asked me to do this,” said Wallace, himself a 14-year veteran of Orlando Fringe administration. “I knew some of the old school…artists, and some of my favorites, and then also some of the up-and-coming artists that have never actually even set foot on a Fringe stage. And Tempestt sent me a list, and I went through and I did research, and people said yes, and it was great!”

Wallace said he was careful to choose a mix of genres, “everything from drag and burlesque to stand-up comedy and everything in between. I wanted to make sure that there was a representation for the entire community.”

Halstead said buzz is growing around the performers, both first-timers and legends. “We’re always going to have heavy hitters that have existed in Fringe, as George says, as veterans, right? We have Tymisha Harris, we have Michael Wanzie. These are big names to recognize. But what I want to say is, yes, you can guarantee those are going to be spectacular shows…but take a chance on other artists. I think that's the most important thing. Really take a chance because you never know, there might be a genre that you [don’t really like], but it might surprise you and it might open you up to a whole new art form that you have never thought about.”

