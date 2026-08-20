SPOTLIGHT: What’s a Skunk Ape? Orange County History Center chases cryptids in History After Dark

Have you ever been curious about cryptids, like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, or since we’re in Florida, the Skunk Ape?

At the Orange County Regional History Center this Friday night, you can explore stories of fantastic creatures and their ties to Central Florida, at the “History After Dark” event. It’s the center’s semi-annual after-hours program geared toward adults, and this time around, the theme is “Swamp Legends.”

Curator of Education Kallie Turner said these events are a peek behind the curtain of the history center.

“We like to see it as kind of a behind-the-scenes version of a visit to the museum,” said Turner. “You'll get to do fun things that you wouldn't do when the museum's open on a regular day. We have special activities that match whatever the theme for that History After Dark is.”

Rocket Science Photography / OCRHC One of Orange County Regional History Center's exhibits covers the changes brought to Central Florida when the Walt Disney World theme parks first moved to the area.

For the theme of “Swamp Legends,” Turner said that among other things, there will be an official Skunk Ape hunt.

“The Skunk Ape is one of the most famous cryptids in Central Florida. It's one that we get asked a lot about at the History Center, and we know if we mention Skunk Ape, people are excited,” Turner explained. “So, at the event, you will get to be a part of what we're calling the Florida Bureau of Cryptid Investigation.”

Joining the “Bureau” gets you a physical investigator’s workbook complete with Skunk Ape case files that help you identify its footprints and its unfortunately infamous swampy, skunky smell. The hunt takes you through the history center’s current exhibitions. There are also more traditional tours on offer during the event, along with retro video games, board games, a trivia contest, and themed food and drinks.

Turner said guests can also expect mock trials in the center’s historic courtroom. Orange County Regional History Center is housed in the old county courthouse.

“They are honestly the highlight of History After Dark for guests,” she said. “We write different court scripts. They're like skits almost, and guests who come to History After Dark can volunteer to be a part of it. And so, someone is the judge, someone is the witness, someone is a juror. Anyone who comes can take part in it. The court trial is themed around either a real-life story from Central Florida history that we've tweaked to be a little more fun, or it's a totally made-up story based on the theme of the event.”

It’s unclear if the Skunk Ape will make a court appearance.

