Aquifer levels remain at a ‘deficit,’ despite recent rains in Central Florida

Drought conditions persist in Central Florida, despite recent summer rains.

Not enough rain has fallen to compensate for the existing “deficit” in the underground aquifer system that provides most of the state’s drinking water, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District. An “extreme” water shortage declared by the district in May remains effective, requiring all water consumers — residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural — to take steps to conserve the critical natural resource.

Diving into the data

In Marion County specifically, total annual rainfall is nearly two feet short of where it should be by this time of year.

“When you're that short on rainfall, it takes more than just a few afternoon thunderstorms … to be able to start to refill the aquifer,” said Clay Coarsey, the district’s director of water supply planning and assessment.

For July, total rainfall across the district fell about 1.5 inches short of the monthly average. District-wide, total annual rainfall is sitting more than nine inches below average levels, based on precipitation data from August 2025 through last month.

July hydrology report / St. Johns River Water Management District Total annual rainfall in the region is more than nine inches below average for this time of year, based on precipitation data from August 2025 through July 2026.

In Central Florida’s coastal areas, rainfall totals are looking a bit better. Within the district’s 18-county coverage area, only Brevard and Volusia saw monthly rain totals improve in July.

But more precipitation is necessary inland, Coarsey said, where sandy soils allow rain to seep more easily through the ground and into the aquifer system lying thousands of feet below the Earth. “We need that rainfall inland, because that's really the area where we're getting our aquifer recharge.”

Warm seasonal temperatures are also fueling drought conditions. “We have a lot of plants that are growing, a lot of turf that's growing. And a lot of that rainfall is ending up as either evaporation or transpiration that the plants are using,” Coarsey said.

Transpiration is the process of plants taking up water from the soil, then releasing water vapor into the air through their leaves. Separately, about 90% of moisture in the atmosphere comes from water evaporating from ocean, lakes and rivers, according to the United States Geological Survey .

As climate change drives up global temperatures, more water is evaporating into the atmosphere, according to climate scientists — leaving soils and surface water bodies more dry.

U.S. Drought Monitor Most of Florida is still either experiencing abnormally dry conditions or some level of drought, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nearly 30% of the state is in a “severe drought,” including most of Lake County, west Orange County, and east Marion County.

RELATED: Extreme water shortages cover all of Lake, Marion, Polk, Sumter counties

How can any one person help?

By conserving water, all Central Floridians can play an important role in helping ease drought conditions, Coarsey said.

Residents of areas covered by the ongoing extreme water shortage should only be watering their lawns one day a week, between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. More details on the district’s watering restrictions are available here .

Another key step is to make sure your irrigation system’s required rain sensor is working. “With the rain that's been coming through, you'll be wasting money and our water resources if you're irrigating shortly after we have a rain event,” Coarsey said.

Sometimes, public irrigation systems using reclaimed water — treated, recycled stormwater and wastewater — will still run during or shortly after it rains. That’s because the utilities using that reclaimed water only have so much storage capacity for it.

“We're trying to be as efficient as we can with all water,” Coarsey said. “But sometimes, just due to operational constraints, we're not as quite as efficient with reclaimed (water) as we'd like to be.”

RELATED: Drinking recycled water? In Central Florida, the day will come

Where, exactly, is an extreme water shortage in effect?

In Central Florida, all of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Polk and Sumter counties are in an extreme water shortage, as declared by St. Johns and the Southwest Water Management District . Other parts of the region covered by St. Johns may be required to follow other, locally-set water conservation rules.

St. Johns River Water Management District A map identifies which watering restrictions you should follow, based on where you live within the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Beyond the Central Florida region, areas in an extreme water shortage also include: