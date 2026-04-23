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Spotlight

SPOTLIGHT: Pickle Fest event caters to locals who ‘relish’ pickles

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:13 PM EDT
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Die hard pickle fans influenced Orlando's upcoming Pickle Fest.
Hannah Gentry
/
Battle Bros Events
Die hard pickle fans influenced Orlando's upcoming Pickle Fest.

For Central Floridians who relish a good pickle, the news is sweet not sour – this weekend, Orlando gets its first Pickle Fest. It will be held at Festival Park in Orlando.

This all-local event is bringing together Central Florida-based bands, creators, and of course, food trucks and chefs offering special pickle dishes. This light-hearted Pickle Fest also features a “pickle bucking bronco.” Yes, really.

Tan Yazmanoglu is a coordinator for Pickle Fest. He says he’s put together burger and wing cook-offs before, but this time his Melbourne-based company wanted to try something unusual and quirky…kind of like Orlando itself.

“We were thinking about getting really specific and focusing in on something,” Yazmanoglu said. “And we thought, people love pickles. We love pickles. I'm a huge fan of pickles, so we suggested the idea, and it's getting a good response so far, and we're loving it.”

Each food vendor present at Pickle Fest has prepared a special pickle dish for the occasion, and they’ve worked to keep the price low to keep the event accessible, explained Yazmanoglu.

Axe throwing is part of the Pickle Fest event.
Hannah Gentry
/
Battle Bros Events
Axe throwing is part of the Pickle Fest event.

There will be a pickle-focused craft marketplace made up of Central Florida small businesses who’ve made special pickle-themed merchandise for the event, as well.

“We're going to be having a pickle eating contest,” added Yazmanoglu. “We're going to be hosting two of those throughout the day, and then we're also going to be having a pickle chugging contest. We're going to get that real vinegary juice that comes in those pickle bottles and see who can endure it the longest!”

Among the attractions available at Pickle Fest, said Yazmanoglu, are an axe-throwing kiosk and, of course, the pickle mechanical bull.

He said the event is crafted to be just plain fun. There will be a bounce house and other kid-friendly activities, too, as well as adult beverages, if you’re looking to get, well, pickled.

“It’s going be a day out there when you can just forget about the rest of everything else going on in the world, and just be surrounded by endless amounts of pickles,” laughed Yazmanoglu, “and it’s a very big dill!”

Spotlight
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined Central Florida Public Media in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
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