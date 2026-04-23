SPOTLIGHT: Pickle Fest event caters to locals who ‘relish’ pickles

For Central Floridians who relish a good pickle, the news is sweet not sour – this weekend, Orlando gets its first Pickle Fest. It will be held at Festival Park in Orlando.

This all-local event is bringing together Central Florida-based bands, creators, and of course, food trucks and chefs offering special pickle dishes. This light-hearted Pickle Fest also features a “pickle bucking bronco.” Yes, really.

Tan Yazmanoglu is a coordinator for Pickle Fest. He says he’s put together burger and wing cook-offs before, but this time his Melbourne-based company wanted to try something unusual and quirky…kind of like Orlando itself.

“We were thinking about getting really specific and focusing in on something,” Yazmanoglu said. “And we thought, people love pickles. We love pickles. I'm a huge fan of pickles, so we suggested the idea, and it's getting a good response so far, and we're loving it.”

Each food vendor present at Pickle Fest has prepared a special pickle dish for the occasion, and they’ve worked to keep the price low to keep the event accessible, explained Yazmanoglu.

Hannah Gentry / Battle Bros Events Axe throwing is part of the Pickle Fest event.

There will be a pickle-focused craft marketplace made up of Central Florida small businesses who’ve made special pickle-themed merchandise for the event, as well.

“We're going to be having a pickle eating contest,” added Yazmanoglu. “We're going to be hosting two of those throughout the day, and then we're also going to be having a pickle chugging contest. We're going to get that real vinegary juice that comes in those pickle bottles and see who can endure it the longest!”

Among the attractions available at Pickle Fest, said Yazmanoglu, are an axe-throwing kiosk and, of course, the pickle mechanical bull.

He said the event is crafted to be just plain fun. There will be a bounce house and other kid-friendly activities, too, as well as adult beverages, if you’re looking to get, well, pickled.

“It’s going be a day out there when you can just forget about the rest of everything else going on in the world, and just be surrounded by endless amounts of pickles,” laughed Yazmanoglu, “and it’s a very big dill!”

