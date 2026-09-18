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What happens when we find life beyond Earth? Central Florida Public Media to Launch "When We Find Them" limited podcast series

By Cheryn Stone
Published September 18, 2026 at 1:08 PM EDT
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Purple and green image of night sky, satellite radio dishes and human silhouettes looking up at the sky. Text overlay that reads "When We Find Them Podcast from Central Florida Pubic Media."

Central Florida Public Media is launching a limited podcast series that explores the impact of discovering life beyond Earth.

What happens when we find life beyond Earth? Central Florida Public Media is launching a new limited series podcast “When We Find Them” that explore the answer that question.

It’s hosted by Central Florida Public Media assistant news director and host of the weekly “Are We There Yet?” podcast Brendan Byrne. He joins Engage to discuss the inspiration behind the series and the science of the search.  

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Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone