What happens when we find life beyond Earth? Central Florida Public Media to Launch "When We Find Them" limited podcast series
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Central Florida Public Media is launching a limited podcast series that explores the impact of discovering life beyond Earth.
What happens when we find life beyond Earth? Central Florida Public Media is launching a new limited series podcast “When We Find Them” that explore the answer that question.
It’s hosted by Central Florida Public Media assistant news director and host of the weekly “Are We There Yet?” podcast Brendan Byrne. He joins Engage to discuss the inspiration behind the series and the science of the search.