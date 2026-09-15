Central Florida Public Media to Launch New Podcast Exploring What Happens When We Find Life Beyond Earth

Central Florida Public Media announced its latest podcast launch: “When We Find Them,” a new limited-series podcast hosted by Brendan Byrne about the search for life beyond Earth. Launching Sept. 23, new episodes will be released every Wednesday through Oct. 28. The series will cover current and historic efforts to find signs of life, previous discoveries that were later disputed or remained inconclusive, the scientific protocols for confirming evidence, how a potential discovery would be communicated, and how the public would respond.

“We've spent decades asking whether there’s life beyond Earth, but we don't spend nearly as much time thinking about what happens if we actually find it,” said Brendan Byrne, host of ‘When We Find Them’ and ‘Are We There Yet?’ “Creating this series gave us a chance to talk with scientists searching for that evidence and explore the aftermath of such a discovery.”

The series builds on Central Florida Public Media’s ongoing commitment to covering space science and exploration. It also builds upon Central Florida Public Media’s work through “Are We There Yet?,” which has long focused on space research, missions and the scientists and institutions driving discovery in Central Florida and beyond.

"Space exploration is an important part of Central Florida’s story, and ‘When We Find Them’ gives us an opportunity to help our audience better understand the science behind the search for life beyond Earth and what discovery could mean,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media.

“When We Find Them” will premiere later this month and will be available here and everywhere listeners get their podcasts.

Hear the podcast trailer