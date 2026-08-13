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Engage - Leading Conversations that Matter. Central Florida Public Media
Engage

Orlando Dreamers Strike Out with Stadium Request to Tourism Task Force

By Cheryn Stone,
Richard Copeland
Published August 13, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
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A rendering of the Orlando Dreamer's stadium proposal that was submitted to the
Orlando Dreamers
A rendering of the Orlando Dreamer's stadium proposal was submitted to the Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force in early August. The task force voted against supporting the project.

Orange County’s TDT citizen task force raised concerns about the Orlando Dreamers’ $975M request for a proposed MLB stadium. The Dreamers say they remain committed to bringing baseball to Orlando.

The Orange County Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force recommended funding for 12 tourism-related projects Tuesday, but said a $975 million request from the Orlando Dreamers for a proposed Major League Baseball stadium was too soon to consider.

The Dreamers are seeking the money to help build a stadium along the International Drive corridor, but the group has not finalized a location and Major League Baseball has not awarded Orlando an expansion team.

Task force members raised concerns about the size of the request and the uncertainty surrounding the project. Engage speaks with UCF associate professor Sergio Alvarez and attorney Rishi Bagga, members of the task force, about their concerns.

The Dreamers' proposal is not dead. Jim Schnorf, the group's co-founder and COO, joins Engage to explain why the organization remains committed to bringing Major League Baseball to Central Florida.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland