Orlando Dreamers Strike Out with Stadium Request to Tourism Task Force

The Orange County Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force recommended funding for 12 tourism-related projects Tuesday, but said a $975 million request from the Orlando Dreamers for a proposed Major League Baseball stadium was too soon to consider.

The Dreamers are seeking the money to help build a stadium along the International Drive corridor, but the group has not finalized a location and Major League Baseball has not awarded Orlando an expansion team.

Task force members raised concerns about the size of the request and the uncertainty surrounding the project. Engage speaks with UCF associate professor Sergio Alvarez and attorney Rishi Bagga, members of the task force, about their concerns.

The Dreamers' proposal is not dead. Jim Schnorf, the group's co-founder and COO, joins Engage to explain why the organization remains committed to bringing Major League Baseball to Central Florida.