Marion County School Consolidation Plans Put Vulnerable Students at Center of Debate
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Enrollment and funding pressures are fueling the debate over school consolidation and the future of rural schools.
A fight over the future of Central Florida public schools is putting some of the most vulnerable children at the center of the debate. The issue is coming to a head during the first week back to school.
Education Reporter Kayla Kissel explains what a disagreement over a rural elementary school reveals about the broader challenges facing public education.