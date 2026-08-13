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Central Florida Mother-Daughter Duo Makes Special Olympics History in Pickleball

By Cheryn Stone
Published August 13, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
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Pickleballers Renee Ximanies (left) and daughter Lindsay (R) competed this summer at this year's Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota.
Special Olympics Florida
Pickleballers Renee Ximanies (left) and daughter Lindsay (R) competed this summer at this year's Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota.

A Lake County mother and daughter won silver in pickleball, which made its debut at this year’s Special Olympics USA Games.

Team Florida is back home after representing the state at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota, where about 200 athletes competed against more than 3,000 from across the country.

Team Florida athletes brought home 73 medals. Among them were Tavares mother and daughter Lindsay Ximanies and Renee Ximanies, who won a silver medal in pickleball. The sport made its debut as an official event at this year's USA Games.

Special Olympics Florida says pickleball has quickly grown in popularity and is now one of the organization's largest sports in the state. Engage speaks with Lindsay and Renee about competing together and making history.

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Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone