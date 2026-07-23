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Seminole Questions Value of LYNX Public Transit as Orange Weighs Continued Investment

By Richard Copeland
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT
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As it expands microtransit, Seminole County is reevaluating its partnership with LYNX while Orange County considers investment in the public transportation.

Seminole County officials are continuing to evaluate their relationship with public transit provider LYNX as transportation costs rise and service evolves. At the same time, Orange County is considering continued investment in LYNX as part of its budget discussions.

Tiffany Homler Hawkins, CEO of the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, joins Engage to explain why the transit system is seeking a budget increase and how the additional funding would be used.

Seminole County Commissioner Amy Lockhart also joins Engage to discuss why she questions whether LYNX provides enough value for taxpayers as the county expands its SCOUT on-demand microtransit service.

Engage
Richard Copeland
Richard Copeland is the producer of Engage. The Pennsylvania native has produced news programming and developed shows including KNPR’s State of Nevada, Boise State Public Radio’s Idaho Matters and WITF-Harrisburg’s Smart Talk. Most recently, Copeland was a senior producer on KJZZ’s The Show in Phoenix. Contact Richard at RCopeland@cfpublic.org
See stories by Richard Copeland