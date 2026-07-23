Seminole Questions Value of LYNX Public Transit as Orange Weighs Continued Investment

Seminole County officials are continuing to evaluate their relationship with public transit provider LYNX as transportation costs rise and service evolves. At the same time, Orange County is considering continued investment in LYNX as part of its budget discussions.

Tiffany Homler Hawkins, CEO of the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, joins Engage to explain why the transit system is seeking a budget increase and how the additional funding would be used.

Seminole County Commissioner Amy Lockhart also joins Engage to discuss why she questions whether LYNX provides enough value for taxpayers as the county expands its SCOUT on-demand microtransit service.